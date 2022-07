Tesla AI and Autopilot leader Andrej Karpathy announced Wednesday that he’s no longer working for the electric vehicle maker. “It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways,” Karpathy wrote on Twitter.

Karpathy, whose title was senior director of AI, worked out of Tesla’s former headquarters in Palo Alto, California and reported directly to Elon Musk.