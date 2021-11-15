    Tezos, a popular NFT marketplace, has abruptly ceased operations.

    • After becoming one of the top non-fungible token marketplaces, the Tezos-based NFT market Hic et nunc has discontinued its services.
    • After more than $50 million in all-time sales on the market, Hic et nunc’s creator has not disclosed why the NFT marketplace was shut down.
    • At the time before its closure, dappradar.com metrics show Hic et nunc was the 14th largest NFT marketplace in terms of all-time sales.
