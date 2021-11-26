    Thai lawmakers have been asked to authorise tourist cryptocurrency in order to attract digital nomads.

    • The rollout of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s TAT Coin is coming closer to fruition, and is now awaiting government approval according to local figures.
    • A push in Thailand to boost gross domestic product by targeting crypto digital nomads is coming closer to fruition according to local media.
    • The initiative aims to attract crypto wealthy digital nomads and the TAT has been in discussions with the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding TAT Coin’s issuance.
