Home News Thai lawmakers have been asked to authorise tourist cryptocurrency in order to attract digital nomads.
- The rollout of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s TAT Coin is coming closer to fruition, and is now awaiting government approval according to local figures.
- A push in Thailand to boost gross domestic product by targeting crypto digital nomads is coming closer to fruition according to local media.
- The initiative aims to attract crypto wealthy digital nomads and the TAT has been in discussions with the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding TAT Coin’s issuance.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.