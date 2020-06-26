The art of investor negotiations [Whiteboard Friday]

Investment is not just about valuation and stake. There are multiple avenues and opportunities where founders can strike a great deal for the startup with tactful negotiations. These options can become a bigger pain or gain during the whole lifecycle depending on how well you have handled it.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at some of these aspects and explain the impact it could bring on a startup. How you can strike a great deal if you have take care of these points during your fund raise.

