The average price of smartphones bought in India is..

The average price of smartphones bought in India used to be ~Rs. 5K range, but there is a new trend picking up.

From HT:

The sub-Rs 5,000 market seems to have exhausted itself over the first wave of feature phone users moving to smartphones. Reportedly, there are 450 million feature phones in the country still, but most users do not want an upgrade just yet.

IDC data shows that the average price of smartphones being bought in India had gradually been on the rise. It grew from $159 (Rs 11,350 approx) in 2018 to $160 (Rs 11,421 approx) in 2019 and is touching $170 (Rs 12,135 approx) currently.