The biggest productivity hack is having the first 4 hours of your day the exact same

  • September 23, 2022
The biggest productivity hack is having the first 4 hours of your day the exact same, every day.

For me:

• 5:30 AM wake up
• 30 minutes of mobility & light journaling.
• Double espresso + 3 focused hours on one task, decided & outlined the night before.

Works like a charm.

I studied math at Princeton – because my freshman English class made me never want to write again.

So when I entered the real world, I had to spend 1,000 hours learning to do it well.

Now I share what I learned every Monday to 35k+ readers:

https://digitalwritingcompass.com/

