The biggest productivity hack is having the first 4 hours of your day the exact same, every day.
• 5:30 AM wake up
For me:
• 5:30 AM wake up
• 30 minutes of mobility & light journaling.
• Double espresso + 3 focused hours on one task, decided & outlined the night before.
Works like a charm.
I studied math at Princeton – because my freshman English class made me never want to write again.
So when I entered the real world, I had to spend 1,000 hours learning to do it well.
Now I share what I learned every Monday to 35k+ readers:
Follow: @dickiebush[Via]
[Via]