Sign in Subscribe
Branding

"The brand at the end of the day really is everything": Deckers Brands' CEO

"The brand at the end of the day really is everything": Deckers Brands' CEO
"The brand at the end of the day really is everything": Deckers Brands' CEO

‘We are here to win and we are an ambitious and competitive group of people but it’s just about how we do it—we do it as a team more like a healthy professional sports team than a team of people that just focused on delivering.’ – Dave Powers

Dave Powers, the CEO of Deckers Brands, provides an in-depth look at the dynamics of leading a global footwear and apparel company. Deckers Brands’ five high-performing brands are: UGG®, Teva®, Sanuk®, HOKA One One® and Koolaburra®. Dave delves into the intricacies of brand identity, consumer engagement, and balancing direct-to-consumer models with wholesale channels.

Table of Contents

  1. Brand Identity’s Significance
  2. Consumer Engagement as a Strategy
  3. Sustaining Company Culture
  4. Learning from Hiring Mistakes
  5. Hoka One One’s Success Story
  6. Balancing DTC and Wholesale Channels
  7. Evolving Consumer Base
  8. Asian Market Expansion
  9. Competition Among Performance Brands
  10. Future of Footwear Industry
  11. Shifting Consumer Loyalty
  12. Regaining Brand Specialness

Brand Identity’s Significance

A brand’s success is firmly rooted in understanding its unique identity and what it represents.

Recognizing the target consumers and what differentiates your brand for them is crucial.

🚀
Read Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)

➡️ Download: Android, iOS

Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Consumer Engagement as a Strategy

Engaging directly with consumers allows businesses to uncover why they resonate with their brand.

This knowledge can create new avenues for customer engagement and loyalty.

Read next

The Startup of You: Adapt to the Future, Invest in Yourself, and Transform Your Career – Reid Hoffman

The Startup of You: Adapt to the Future, Invest in Yourself, and Transform Your Career – Reid Hoffman

In ‘The Startup of You’, Reid Hoffman shares his insights on career development, emphasizing the need for continuous learning, adaptation, and self-investment. He presents a unique perspective, comparing individuals to startups, and outlines strategies for personal and professional growth. Permanent Beta The book introduces the concept of ‘Permanent Beta’, suggesting
nextbigwhat team