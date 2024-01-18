"The brand at the end of the day really is everything": Deckers Brands' CEO
‘We are here to win and we are an ambitious and competitive group of people but it’s just about how we do it—we do it as a team more like a healthy professional sports team than a team of people that just focused on delivering.’ – Dave Powers
Dave Powers, the CEO of Deckers Brands, provides an in-depth look at the dynamics of leading a global footwear and apparel company. Deckers Brands’ five high-performing brands are: UGG®, Teva®, Sanuk®, HOKA One One® and Koolaburra®. Dave delves into the intricacies of brand identity, consumer engagement, and balancing direct-to-consumer models with wholesale channels.
Table of Contents
- Brand Identity’s Significance
- Consumer Engagement as a Strategy
- Sustaining Company Culture
- Learning from Hiring Mistakes
- Hoka One One’s Success Story
- Balancing DTC and Wholesale Channels
- Evolving Consumer Base
- Asian Market Expansion
- Competition Among Performance Brands
- Future of Footwear Industry
- Shifting Consumer Loyalty
- Regaining Brand Specialness
Brand Identity’s Significance
A brand’s success is firmly rooted in understanding its unique identity and what it represents.
Recognizing the target consumers and what differentiates your brand for them is crucial.
Consumer Engagement as a Strategy
Engaging directly with consumers allows businesses to uncover why they resonate with their brand.
This knowledge can create new avenues for customer engagement and loyalty.