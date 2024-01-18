"The brand at the end of the day really is everything": Deckers Brands' CEO

‘We are here to win and we are an ambitious and competitive group of people but it’s just about how we do it—we do it as a team more like a healthy professional sports team than a team of people that just focused on delivering.’ – Dave Powers

Dave Powers, the CEO of Deckers Brands, provides an in-depth look at the dynamics of leading a global footwear and apparel company. Deckers Brands’ five high-performing brands are: UGG®, Teva®, Sanuk®, HOKA One One® and Koolaburra®. Dave delves into the intricacies of brand identity, consumer engagement, and balancing direct-to-consumer models with wholesale channels.

Table of Contents

Brand Identity’s Significance

A brand’s success is firmly rooted in understanding its unique identity and what it represents.

Recognizing the target consumers and what differentiates your brand for them is crucial.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Consumer Engagement as a Strategy

Engaging directly with consumers allows businesses to uncover why they resonate with their brand.

This knowledge can create new avenues for customer engagement and loyalty.