The Business Expert: Secret Formula behind Billion-Dollar Companies

Gain insights into the thought-provoking discussion with Emma Grede, a prominent serial entrepreneur and philanthropist who has founded multiple global businesses.

Recognized as one of America’s richest self-made women by Forbes, she shares her philosophy of success, including overcoming fear, embracing failure, and the personal price of success.

The Role of Fear and Failure

Fear and failure are not deterrents but rather stepping stones towards success.

They form an integral part of the journey that often goes unnoticed when discussing successful individuals.

Harnessing Authenticity and Ambition

Authenticity and ambition are key ingredients in the recipe for success.

By drawing inspiration from her community’s inherent values, Grede developed a respect for those around her while fostering an ambition to strive for more.

‘I have lost and failed more times than I’ve succeeded… It was just a failure.’ – Emma Grede