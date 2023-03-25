Of AI and once again, the center of gravity of tech has shifted back to US

As the world becomes increasingly digitized, the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has become a global race. In the last 2 years, it almost felt that the center of gravity for tech would shift from the United States to India and Asia, which have thriving startup ecosystems and are way advanced in terms of Fintech tech (like UPI).

Unfortunately, this seems unlikely due to the dominance of US-based companies in owning and developing the largest language models (LLMs).

What are LLMs

LLMs are critical components in natural language processing (NLP) and form the backbone of AI-powered products like virtual assistants, chatbots, and translation services. These models require vast amounts of data, computing power, expertise (AND PATIENCE) to develop, and the current owners of LLMs are primarily US-based companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

This dominance means that the rest of the world will be primarily consumers of these technologies, rather than creators.

The absence of access to LLMs and NLP technology could mean that opportunities to create globally dominant tech giants like Google or Microsoft may be lost (?) for India and Asia.

What’s the way out?

Of course, you can AI technologies that do not rely on LLMs and NLP technology but those may not create mass scale change (at the rapid speed of LLMs adoption).

Your thoughts?