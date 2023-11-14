The Dark Side of Competition in AI | Liv Boeree

In this riveting discussion, Liv Boeree, a renowned poker champion and science communicator, delves into the concept of competition, its merits, and its potential pitfalls.

She presents an intriguing concept known as ‘Moloch’s trap’, a destructive cycle of competition that is currently threatening the AI industry.

Boeree’s insights provide a fresh perspective on how we view competition and its role in shaping our society and industries.

The Double-Edged Sword of Competition

Competition can act as a catalyst for innovation and progress, driving extraordinary feats such as safer vehicles or more efficient solar panels.

However, when competition is driven by flawed incentives, it can lead to detrimental outcomes, such as the proliferation of harmful beauty filters on social media.

The Downfall of Journalism Quality

The rise of the internet has fueled competition between news outlets, leading to a decline in the quality of journalism.

Instead of encouraging a race to the top in terms of accuracy and impartiality, this competition has resulted in clickbait headlines and polarizing content.

Sometimes we get so lost in winning the game right in front of us, we lose sight of the bigger picture and sacrifice too much in our pursuit of victory. – Liv Boeree