The Defiant Optimist: How to tackle global inequality?

‘Life is so much richer when you have a north star and you actually go through a very concerted journey to get to that north star.’ – Durreen Shahnaz

Professor Durreen Shahnaz shares her vision for tackling global inequality, revolutionizing finance, and empowering women.

Drawing from her book ‘The Defiant Optimist: Daring to Fight Global Inequality, Reinvent Finance, and Invest in Women’, she outlines strategies to place women, the underserved and the planet at the core of systems.

Table of Contents

The Power of Defiance

Shahnaz’s life journey is a testament to defying power imbalances and striving for an inclusive world.

Her experiences during the 1971 war in Bangladesh shaped her understanding of power dynamics and fueled her determination to tackle global inequality.

Pursuit of Purpose Over Profit

According to Shahnaz, life gains richness when driven by a purpose or ‘north star’.

Her own journey was never about monetary success but about adhering to this guiding light – addressing systemic issues for women and the underserved.