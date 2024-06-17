The Elements of a Great Story: A former HBO star's take on storytelling

Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.

Van Neistat, a pioneer in digital filmmaking was part of the 2010 HBO aired show, "The Neistat Brothers". In this atomic idea, he explores the elements that transform a narrative from a mere report into an engaging story.

By drawing on examples from a master storyteller, comedian and podcaster in Bert Kreischer as well as his own personal anecdotes, Neistat demonstrates the importance of structure, surprise, and emotional connection in storytelling.

Embracing Surprise for Impact

A story without a surprise is just a report. The surprise element is crucial for keeping the audience engaged and making the story memorable. The better the surprise, the more impactful the story.

Van Neistat highlights that surprises can serve as pivotal moments that leave a lasting impression on the audience. This concept is illustrated through the unexpected revelation of Whitney Houston comforting Bert Kreischer in a hospital waiting room, highlighting the power of a well-placed twist.

Building Suspense to Maintain Interest

Structuring a story to build suspense and hold the audience's attention is key. By holding back the surprise until the end, the storyteller creates anticipation.

This technique keeps the audience invested in the story, eager to discover the outcome. Van Neistat uses this technique by delaying the reveal of the crucial post-it note until the end of the video, demonstrating how suspense keeps viewers engaged.

Never let the facts get in the way of the truth. A good story transcends mere factual accuracy to reveal deeper human truths.

Relatability Through Personal Anecdotes

Personal stories resonate deeply with audiences because they reveal genuine human experiences. Sharing a personal encounter with a driver in Maryland, Neistat connects with viewers by recounting a meaningful conversation and an unexpected historical fact about Frederick Douglass.

The latter is famous for his first autobiography, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, Written by Himself. He became the first Black U.S. marshal and was the most photographed American man of the 19th century. This personal touch adds depth and relatability to the narrative.