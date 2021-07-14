The Empathy Gap: Why We Fail to Understand Different Perspectives

The empathy gap is a cognitive bias that causes people to struggle to understand mental states that are different from their present state, or to struggle to consider how such states affect people’s judgment and decision-making.



When people are in a certain mental state (e.g. happy or angry), they struggle to understand the perspective or predict the actions of someone who is in a different mental state, whether that person is their future self or someone else.

Examples of Empathy gaps

When it comes to misjudging our own emotions and behaviors, the empathy gap can, for example, cause us to:

Overestimate our ability to stay composed in an upcoming stressful event, if we’re currently calm.

Overestimate the likelihood that we will be able to stop consuming an addictive substance, such as coffee, if we just consumed it so we’re not feeling cravings at the moment.

Underestimate how much our feelings for someone affected our judgment in the past, if we no longer have feelings for that person.

Types of empathy gaps

Cold-to-hot empathy gaps. A cold-to-hot empathy gap occurs when someone is in a cold (emotionally neutral) state, and has trouble understanding someone in a hot (emotional) state. For example, someone who is currently calm might experience a cold-to-hot empathy gap when trying to predict how they will act in a situation where they're upset.

How to handle empathy gaps