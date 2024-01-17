The engineering mindset and need to understand systems thinking

‘I feel really strongly that you can write a lot more if you write what you want to write…writing the stuff that’s energizing and just giving up on the stuff that’s not energizing, that’s how I write a lot.’ – Will Larson

In a thought-provoking conversation with Will Larson, the CTO at Carta, we explore the engineering mindset and its implications on problem-solving and leadership.

The discussion delves into systems thinking, the importance of strategy in engineering, and how to foster productive relationships between product managers and engineers.

Larson also shares insights from his experience in content creation and writing.

Table of Contents

Evolving Role of Engineers

The role of engineers has evolved significantly over time.

They are now viewed as peers within organizations rather than subordinates, enabling them to take on senior leadership roles.

This shift not only empowers engineers but also enhances organizational efficiency.

Understanding Systems Thinking

Systems thinking is an approach to problem-solving that involves viewing problems as part of an overall system rather than isolated issues.

It’s crucial in managing complex scenarios but should not replace action or improvements.

An instance of its application can be seen in incident management at Stripe where downtime could lead to significant financial repercussions.