The Exploration Company partners with Axiom, ISRO for cargo missions

  • The Europe-based Exploration Company has signed preliminary cargo delivery agreements with Axiom Space and plans to use Indian Space Research Organisation’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.
  • Startup’s main business is to service space stations and plans to conduct first demonstration mission with a prototype called Bikini in January 2024.
  • In spite of facing headwinds, the startup has closed a record $44 million European space tech Series A funding and is actively bidding for contracts from European Space Agency.
