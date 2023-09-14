The Exploration Company partners with Axiom, ISRO for cargo missions

- The Europe-based Exploration Company has signed preliminary cargo delivery agreements with Axiom Space and plans to use Indian Space Research Organisation’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.
- Startup’s main business is to service space stations and plans to conduct first demonstration mission with a prototype called Bikini in January 2024.
- In spite of facing headwinds, the startup has closed a record $44 million European space tech Series A funding and is actively bidding for contracts from European Space Agency.