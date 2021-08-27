The fascinating story of Param Vir Chakra Medal Design (Hint: it was designed by a Foreign Woman)

After this marriage she converted to Hinduism and her name was changed from Eva Yonne Linda to Savitri Bai Khanolkar. Savitri Bai Khanolkar has also designed the Ashok Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra… @sanjeevsanyal @SanjeevSanskrit Cont 👇

awarded for bravery or peace along with the Param Vir Chakra. In addition, Savitri Bai designed the General Service Medal in 1947, which was awarded only till 1965. @desh_bhkt Cont 👇

The Indian Army was working on preparing new medals to honor the heroes who showed indomitable courage and unprecedented combat skills in the Indo-Pak war of 1947. The responsibility of preparing the medal was given to Major General Hira Lal Attal. @DharmaSuta Cont 👇

Till now Major General Attal had preferred the names of the medals. These medals were named as Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra. Meanwhile, Major General Attal met Savitri Bai. @hathyogi31 @_PreetiPandey @chittukuruvi4 Cont 👇

During this meeting, Major General Attal was greatly influenced by Savitri Bai’s understanding on Indian culture and spiritual knowledge. After seeing the painting of Savitri Bai, Major General Attal had decided that he would get the design of the medal prepared from Savitri Bai.

One day Major General Attal put this proposal before Savitri Bai, which he gladly accepted. After a few days of hard work, Savitri Bai prepared the design of all the posts and sent it to Major General Attal. @anujdhar @cop_anirudha Cont 👇

It depicts the sacrifice of Maharishi Dadhichi by depicting the thunderbolt of Indra. Four symbols of thunderbolt have been made on all four sides of the Param Vir Chakra. Cont 👇

In the middle of the medal, place has been given to the National Emblem Chakra taken from the lotus of Ashoka. On the other side of the medal is a lotus symbol, in which Param Vir Chakra is written in Hindi and in English. #ParamVirChakra #SavitriBai #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

@swati_gs @AskAnshul @seriousfunnyguy @NAN_DINI_ @UshaNirmala @ShefVaidya @vijaygajera @BharadwajSpeaks @goelgauravbjp @IAmGMishra @majorgauravarya @moronhumor @Smokingskills07 @theskindoctor13 @desimojito @RiseofBurnol @UnSubtleDesi @amritabhinder @MajorNeel @AdvAshutoshDube