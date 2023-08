You deserve a website. With Simplebio, you simply connect your LinkedIn, and it’ll build you a webpage within seconds. No fuss, No Code, No stress.

Key Feature 🔑

🪄AI Wizard drafts 100% of your page content

🔗Add any link you’d like, not just social

✨Minimalistic design system. Enough that you can show your personality off, but impossible to make an ugly page.

👉 : Get it

📍: Austin