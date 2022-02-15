0/ I’m often asked: how do you keep up with DeFi when it moves so fast? My response: if you focus on learning a handful of core concepts, you’ll be 80% there with 20% of the effort. 🧵The first 5 concepts you should learn in DeFi 🧵

I love reading original whitepapers because they describe groundbreaking ideas in a world where there were no easy comparisons. True first principles thinking. Understand these 5 concepts and you’ll see most of DeFi is forking, remixing, and iterating on these ideas.