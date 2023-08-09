Menu

The four-day work week: luxury or necessity? | ReThinking with Adam Grant Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

The four-day work week: luxury or necessity? | Podcast Summary

The four-day work week: luxury or necessity? | ReThinking with Adam Grant

This discussion from the TED Audio Collective, hosted by Adam Grant, delves into the concept of the four-day work week.

It involves a comprehensive examination of how a shorter work week could be beneficial not only for individual well-being and productivity but also for societal progress.

The conversation was held at the World Economic Forum in Davos and included experts from various fields.

We have a range of views on the ideal amount of work, but I think we’re all aligned on the idea that we want to make choices about how much we work and that ultimately people should be evaluated not on the time they put in but on the contributions they make. – Adam Grant

Evaluating Contributions, Not Time

Employees should be assessed based on their contributions, not the amount of time they spend working.

People should have the autonomy to make decisions about their work hours.

Inclusive Work Norm Shift

The work norm needs to change to encompass not just those with children but also workers who desire time for friends and personal life.

The focus needs to be broadened for a balanced work culture.

