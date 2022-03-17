The Future of DAOs Beyond Tokens

- The promise is alluring – according to DeepDAO, there are already almost 2M holders of DAO governance tokens and 500k+ active voters and proposal makers in DAOs.
- Execution: Depending on the design of the DAO and the inclusion of blockchain mechanisms, governance decisions can be executed autonomously/trustlessly in DAOs versus in traditional corporations.
- This could easily change if/as DAOs grow expand, teams distribute tokens to more strongly benefit insiders, or even if DAOs collude in meta-governance.
