The government says Elon Musk's Starlink is not a licensee and advises the public not to subscribe to the service.
- Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s satellite broadband arm Starlink is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India, the Centre said on Friday.
- In a statement, the government said it has come to notice that Starlink has started pre-selling/booking the satellite-based Starlink Internet Services in the country.
- The same is also evident from the website of Starlink wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory, the DoT observed.
