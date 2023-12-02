The Gratitude Diaries: How a Year Looking on the Bright Side Can Transform Your Life – Janice Kaplan

The Gratitude Diaries by Janice Kaplan presents a transformative journey through a year of gratitude. Kaplan’s personal experiences and scientific research blend to explore how gratitude can profoundly impact happiness and well-being, revealing how this simple practice can be a powerful catalyst for positive change.

Gratitude as a Choice

Gratitude is not a passive response to good fortune, but a conscious choice.

It requires recognizing the good in life, even in the face of adversity.

This mindset can be cultivated, leading to increased happiness and well-being.

Gratitude and Generosity

Gratitude encourages generosity.

When we are grateful, we are more likely to share our resources and help others.

Gratitude and Mindfulness

Gratitude promotes mindfulness, making us more present in the moment.

It encourages us to slow down and appreciate the here and now.

Gratitude and Self-esteem

Gratitude can boost self-esteem by helping us appreciate our own worth.

By recognizing the good in our lives, we also recognize the good in ourselves.