An interesting presentation by Ben Evans on what really will shape the post-Covid world and opportunities for tech founders to disrupt.
The great unbundling: Theme for future
You may also like
I’ve helped 400+ startups acquire customers. Here’s the framework I teach them—for ads, content, referrals, and product. Hope this helps! A thread:Part 1. The growth trajectory Steps I’m seeing startups follow in 2021: 1. Build an amazing product that naturally encourages word-of...
My day job is growing startups. I’ve worked with a few hundred by now. Here’s how to grow your podcast, newsletter, blog, YouTube, and Twitter. Hope this helps! A thread:Growth marketing, a timeline: 2015: “We need to go viral.” 2017: “Well, we raised $25m of VC...
Small teams. Great coordination. Everybody knows everybody else. Big Teams. Zero coordination. Too many dependencies. Nobody knows who is the owner. Sounds familiar? Every growing company goes through this phase. Most slow down, but Amazon is one company that has set the highest benchmark for all...
Newsletter
Newsletter
Hello World.
NextBigWhat brings you well curated wisdom, news and actionable insights.
In a world where algorithms are deciding what you read (and learn), we bring a holistic view on product and growth – curated by the experts, enabling you to learn from the knowledgable sources and save time in discovering them.