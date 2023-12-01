The hidden (environmental) cost of shipping

Shipping, while a critical part of global trade, contributes significantly to global emissions and yet manages to escape the scrutiny often directed at other sectors like aviation.

This idea examines the hidden environmental costs of shipping, the reasons behind its lack of regulation, and the potential for change in the industry.

Shipping is a complex, global process contributing to significant environmental impacts.

Despite being more efficient than other modes of transport, the sheer volume of goods being transported by sea results in a substantial carbon footprint, contributing to about 3% of global emissions.