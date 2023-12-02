The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals – Clea Shearer

The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals by Clea Shearer is a comprehensive guide that breaks down the daunting task of organizing your home. It offers practical tips and strategies to declutter, categorize, and streamline your space for a more organized and stress-free living environment.

The Home Edit System

The Home Edit system revolves around a simple, yet effective approach to organizing – categorize, contain and maintain.

This three-step process ensures a sustainable decluttering solution.

Organizing the Kitchen

In the kitchen, use clear containers for pantry items and drawer dividers for utensils.

This not only maximizes space but also makes it easier to see what you have.

Organizing the Closet

For closets, adopt the vertical space usage.

Use matching hangers for a clean look and arrange clothes by category and color for easy access.

Organizing the Garage

In the garage, use wall space for storage.

Categorize items into frequently used, seasonal, and long-term storage for better organization.