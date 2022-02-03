Home Web 3 The hype around Web3 and how it can transform the internet
- The third iteration of the internet – Web3 – will be defined by open-source technology, utilizing blockchain technology to be trustless and permissionless.
- Proponents of adopting Web3 also advocate for internet activity to be governed by the many rather than the incentives and biases of the few.
- While several Web3 dapps exist, there is no broad Web3 infrastructure like the current internet.
