The Indian government has announced work to enable the development of a homegrown mobile OS to rival Android and iOS.

“There is no third one [mobile operating system]. Therefore, in a lot of ways there is tremendous interest in MeitY and in the government of India to even create a new handset operating system. We are talking to people. We are looking at a policy for that,” [Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar]