Menu

Search

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Menu

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

The Insider Story of Waze with Noam Bardin | The NFX Podcast Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

The Insider Story of Waze with Noam Bardin | Podcast Summary

The Insider Story of Waze with Noam Bardin | The NFX Podcast

In a riveting discussion with Noam Bardin, former CEO of Waze, we explore the company’s journey from a small startup in 2008 to a billion-dollar acquisition by Google in 2013.

Bardin shares the unique approach to product thinking, the power of data network effects, and the importance of a guiding north star metric that propelled Waze to its success.

When you think about what our network produces of users and traffic, the more people drive with the service… we collect more data off it, they spend more time with us, we can make more advertising revenue, we see that the engagement levels grow, the more people use us, the more people use our product, the more features they discover driving more usage. – Noam Bardin, former CEO of Waze

The Network Effect of Waze

The value of Waze increases with each additional user because each user provides data that helps all other users.

However, this requires a certain minimum number of users for it to start working.

Unique Approach to Building Maps

Waze’s unique approach to building maps involved a combination of volunteers and GPS chips on cell phones.

This approach was radical at the time, but it allowed them to create a more accurate and up-to-date map.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Continue Reading on AtomicIdeas.AI
Share the podcast summary:
Related

Read Podcast summaries

Save time. Get to the core idea from the world's best business and self-improvement podcasts.

© 2023 by zakti Techmedia pvt limited

Back to Top
Close

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.