The Insider Story of Waze with Noam Bardin | Podcast Summary

The Insider Story of Waze with Noam Bardin | The NFX Podcast
In a riveting discussion with Noam Bardin, former CEO of Waze, we explore the company’s journey from a small startup in 2008 to a billion-dollar acquisition by Google in 2013.
Bardin shares the unique approach to product thinking, the power of data network effects, and the importance of a guiding north star metric that propelled Waze to its success.
When you think about what our network produces of users and traffic, the more people drive with the service… we collect more data off it, they spend more time with us, we can make more advertising revenue, we see that the engagement levels grow, the more people use us, the more people use our product, the more features they discover driving more usage. – Noam Bardin, former CEO of Waze
The Network Effect of Waze
The value of Waze increases with each additional user because each user provides data that helps all other users.
However, this requires a certain minimum number of users for it to start working.
Unique Approach to Building Maps
Waze’s unique approach to building maps involved a combination of volunteers and GPS chips on cell phones.
This approach was radical at the time, but it allowed them to create a more accurate and up-to-date map.