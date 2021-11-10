The International Chess Federation is the world’s first worldwide sports organisation to have its own NFT market.

HomeNewsThe International Chess Federation is the world’s first worldwide sports organisation to have its own NFT market.
Digitalization keeps on coming to one of the oldest games in the world as FIDE, the International Chess Federation, announces its plans for a nonfungible token(NFT) marketplace.
The group said that the marketplace, which launches at the end of November, will be called ChessNFT. FIDE is the first global sports federation to create its own NFT ecosystem and it does so ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2021.
Just last month, the reigning world champion, Magnus Carlsen, won an NFT trophy in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.