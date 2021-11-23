HomeNewsThe latest and largest NFT charity auction has been announced by Sotheby’s Metaverse.
The latest and largest NFT charity auction has been announced by Sotheby’s Metaverse.
The world’s oldest art and luxury auction house, announced its collaboration with the public health care advocate and nonprofit organization Sostento to auction off its latest NFT collection via the Sotheby’s Metaverse.
The NFT giveaway followed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s $2.9 million sales of the first tweet ever on the platform as an NFT in March 2021.
Sotheby’s is the first auction house to launch a dedicated marketplace for NFTs, Sotheby’s Metaverse.