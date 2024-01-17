 The Longevity & Brain Benefits of Vigorous Exercise #VV2Max

During vigorous exercise, our muscles essentially become mini biochemical labs synthesizing compounds like lactate and myocin…they have a variety of benefits including the synthesis of elements like brain-derived neurotrophic factor or BDNF crucial for brain health. – Dr. Rhonda Patrick

Uncover the profound impact of vigorous exercise on physical and mental health, as explained by Dr. Rhonda Patrick, cell biologist and cofounder of FoundMyFitness in this enlightening episode.

It explores the genetic and metabolic adaptations that occur with rigorous exercise, how it combats age-related changes, and its significant role in brain function, aging, and even cancer prevention.

Table of Contents

Muscles as Biochemical Labs

Muscles act more than just strength builders during vigorous exercises; they turn into biochemical labs producing compounds like lactate and myocin.

These compounds circulate throughout the body, contributing to brain health and potentially initiating anti-cancer mechanisms.

The Lifespan Extending VV2 Max

VV2 Max is a measure of cardiorespiratory fitness that’s directly linked to longevity.

A higher VV2 Max indicates a longer lifespan, with no apparent upper limit to these life-extending benefits within one’s genetic potential.