The most sought-after exec coach in Silicon Valley has 5 “MAGIC” questions for leaders

Then went on to coach the CEOs of Reddit, OpenAI, Coinbase….even Sequoia Capital.
Here are 5 “MAGIC” questions he has all his leaders ask their teams:
As @balajis would say, he is “post-economic.” He only works for the people he chooses.
His clients are either the fastest-growing tech companies or the top 5 VC firms.
Fortunately, he is very generous with sharing his techniques
The questions are so effective they feel like “magic.”
He calls them the MAGIC QUESTIONS.
When asking these questions, you show your team:
1) You want them to get to their highest level of potential
2) They have great ideas about how to get there
3) You care about them
1 – It couldn’t be any worse
3 – Meeting expectations
5- It couldn’t be any better
Let’s break them down:
Why this works:
This question makes them feel seen and heard as people, not employees.
As a leader, you also get critical context on how to support them at work.
Why this works:
If you are even partially remote, this helps you understand if there are any productivity blockers.
You’ll find out if there are any inexpensive items that could make a difference.
Why this works:
You get an assessment of company performance against THEIR expectations.
Their ideas about how the company could do better enters the conversation.
Why this works:
The day-to-day of what it feels like to be on your team gets a chance to be expressed.
The good and bad of team dynamics get the attention it deserves.
Why this works:
Most managers don’t know what it feels like to report to them.
You get direct feedback about what it is like to be in their shoes to work with you.
Most people have great ideas on how to improve things when asked in a structured way.
-incredible understanding of how my team is feeling
-fabulous, actionable insights on how to improve as a leader and a company
-When you can make the next level clear…
-And help them achieve the next level…
Motivation goes THROUGH THE ROOF
But you can give these questions a try and see what you notice.
The questions are free, but the insights from your team are invaluable.
The Great CEO Within
