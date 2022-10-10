The most sought-after exec coach in Silicon Valley has 5 “MAGIC” questions for leaders

The most sought-after exec coach in Silicon Valley coached @naval.

Then went on to coach the CEOs of Reddit, OpenAI, Coinbase….even Sequoia Capital.

Here are 5 “MAGIC” questions he has all his leaders ask their teams:

You can’t actually hire Matt Mochary as a coach.

As @balajis would say, he is “post-economic.” He only works for the people he chooses.

His clients are either the fastest-growing tech companies or the top 5 VC firms.

Fortunately, he is very generous with sharing his techniques

Matt has a list of questions he asks execs to motivate their teams.

The questions are so effective they feel like “magic.”

He calls them the MAGIC QUESTIONS.

The magic in these questions is that they immediately get below the surface.

When asking these questions, you show your team:

1) You want them to get to their highest level of potential
2) They have great ideas about how to get there
3) You care about them

All of the questions use a simple follow-up and are based on the following scale:

1 – It couldn’t be any worse
3 – Meeting expectations
5- It couldn’t be any better

Let’s break them down:

1. HOW ARE YOU FEELING ABOUT YOUR LIFE AT WORK?

Why this works:

This question makes them feel seen and heard as people, not employees.

As a leader, you also get critical context on how to support them at work.

2. HOW ARE YOU FEELING ABOUT YOUR WORK-FROM-HOME SET UP?

Why this works:

If you are even partially remote, this helps you understand if there are any productivity blockers.

You’ll find out if there are any inexpensive items that could make a difference.

3. HOW ARE WE PERFORMING AS A COMPANY?

Why this works:

You get an assessment of company performance against THEIR expectations.

Their ideas about how the company could do better enters the conversation.

4. WHAT IS IT LIKE TO WORK WITH THE REST OF THE TEAM?

Why this works:

The day-to-day of what it feels like to be on your team gets a chance to be expressed.

The good and bad of team dynamics get the attention it deserves.

5. WHAT IS IT LIKE TO WORK WITH ME?

Why this works:

Most managers don’t know what it feels like to report to them.

You get direct feedback about what it is like to be in their shoes to work with you.

After each of these questions, it’s critical to ask: “What would get it to the next level?”

Most people have great ideas on how to improve things when asked in a structured way.

Every time I use these questions, I receive:

-incredible understanding of how my team is feeling
-fabulous, actionable insights on how to improve as a leader and a company

And for your team:

-When you can make the next level clear…
-And help them achieve the next level…

Motivation goes THROUGH THE ROOF

You might not have the ability to hire a world-class coach.

But you can give these questions a try and see what you notice.

The questions are free, but the insights from your team are invaluable.

https://twitter.com/mattschnuck/status/1579121739186872320

For more great content from @mattmochary, here’s a short video of him talking about the Magic Questions.

https://www.loom.com/share/97d678b26e2e475e94efa4d1f4ce36fb

I highly recommend his book:

The Great CEO Within

https://www.amazon.com/Great-CEO-Within-Tactical-Building-ebook/dp/B07ZLGQZYC

[Via]

[Via]

