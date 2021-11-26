The new German coalition is aiming to make the “European financial market supervisory law” fit for crypto-assets and businesses

HomeNewsThe new German coalition is aiming to make the “European financial market supervisory law” fit for crypto-assets and businesses
Three German political parties agreed to a coalition deal this week that will see left-leaning Social Democrats, the Green Party, and the right-friendly Free Democrats take the reins from December this year.
The formation of the coalition reportedly took two months of negotiations following the German federal election on Sept. 26, and it marks the end of Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign as Chancellor who is retiring and will be replaced by the SDP’s Olaf Scholz.
Crypto progressing across the EU. Elsewhere on the continent the European Council -which guides the EU’s political agenda – adopted two proposals named the ‘Regulation on Markets in Crypto Assets framework and the ‘Digital Operational Resilience Act’.