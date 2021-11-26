    The new German coalition is aiming to make the “European financial market supervisory law” fit for crypto-assets and businesses

    • Three German political parties agreed to a coalition deal this week that will see left-leaning Social Democrats, the Green Party, and the right-friendly Free Democrats take the reins from December this year.
    • The formation of the coalition reportedly took two months of negotiations following the German federal election on Sept. 26, and it marks the end of Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign as Chancellor who is retiring and will be replaced by the SDP’s Olaf Scholz.
    • Crypto progressing across the EU. Elsewhere on the continent the European Council -which guides the EU’s political agenda – adopted two proposals named the ‘Regulation on Markets in Crypto Assets framework and the ‘Digital Operational Resilience Act’.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.