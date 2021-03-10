The biggest difference between the future AR interface and everything that’s come before is that there will be much more contextual information available to our AR devices. The glasses will see and hear the world from your perspective, just as you do, so they will have vastly more personal context than any previous interface has ever had. Coupled with powerful AI inference models, this context will give them the ability to help you in an ever-increasing variety of personalized ways and free your mind up to do other things.