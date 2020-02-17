The North Star Playbook That Is A Must Read For Every Product Manager

The North Star framework calls for the defining of a single, core and meaningful metric along with a handful of contributing inputs which have a bearing on it. Sean Ellis says it is the crucial metric that “best captures the core value your product delivers to customers”.

The benefits of using the North Star framework include:

1. Prioritization and informed but decentralized decision-making.

2. Alignment of teams and communication.

3. Creates focus on impact and sustainable growth.

In this incredibly exhaustive guide by John Cutler and Jason Scherschligt at Amplitude, the North Star framework as well its implementation in a company is fully explained along with examples. It even includes a troubleshooting section. This is a must-read for every Product Manager and Product Leader who is interested in enabling this philosophy in their teams.