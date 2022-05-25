The Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces Metaverse, ‘The Brook’

  • The Notorious B.I.G. will be virtually representing Brooklyn to the fullest.
  • The virtual model of Biggie, which is stunningly realistic, was created from images and videos of the rap star prior to his death in 1997.
  • Set to launch later this year, “The Brook” will allow users to roam around the virtual neighborhood, purchase real estate, attend concerts, and buy and sell NFTs.

