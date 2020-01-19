They are product, service, value, and story.
The best businesses may be awesome in 2 or even 3 of these drivers. Being exceptional at even just one of these can tip the scale.
Story, is often times intangible and boils down to the feeling consumers have about the business. Some call it brand, but a story is by far one of the hardest elements to quantify but everyone knows it when they see it. A business that rates highly on “Story” gives the business a personality that is based on something that resonates with their customers.