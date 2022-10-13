The “pencil and notepad” slide deck founders should start using

/1 Here’s the “pencil and notepad” slide deck process that got my company $8.5M in a bear market.
/2 START WITH PEN AND PAPER to craft a V1 story without getting side-tracked.

1 — Write headlines on paper
2 — Make headlines flow like a paragraph
3 — Edit, cut, and repeat until the story is obvious

I mostly use Things 3 from @culturedcode to write with no distractions.

/3 ONLY WORK ON HEADLINES until they are *instantly* understandable. Great headlines spoon-feed quantitative information.

“Market Size” is bad. “The fragmented $15B lemonade market in India is growing 75% YoY” is great.

/4 ADOPT THE FORMAT shared by @sequoia. Not because VCs like it — it’s just a great structure to think about your business.

Stick to a max of 15 slides per deck + an appendix.

Put everything beyond these topics in the appendix.

/5 TEACH 1 THING ON EVERY SLIDE — Investors look for frontier learnings. Every slide should teach 1 insight.

Test insight quality. Ask yourself “will investors walk away feeling like they now know something others don’t?”

/6 PRIORITIZE NON-OBVIOUS PROBLEMS.

“NFTs are a $50B market” is obvious. “Companies like X and Y are replacing Adwords with NFTs to reduce CAC by 80%” is less obvious + more precise.

/7 VISUALIZE YOUR AUDIENCE of VCs in SF who see dozens of pitches per week. You should assume they’ll spend 90-120 seconds on your deck.

Put yourself in their shoes. Then review your headlines again.

/8 GRAPHICS ARE 20% OF THE WORK — only once you’ve *nailed* headlines, move to graphics. Graphics only exist to support what headlines say.

For graphics, not all data is equal: Causal > Quantitative Correlated > Qualitative > Annectdotal.

/9 SLIDES ARE FOR THE PROBLEM, not the solution.

Most great decks are 90% market and problem, and only 10% solution. By the end of the deck, the solution (your project) should be obvious.

/10 POLISH IN FIGMA OR KEYNOTE — PowerPoint and Google Slides don’t cut it. Many people feel the difference right away.

For pre-seeds, a simple @NotionHQ page can work if your headlines are really great.

/11 TRACK DECK METRICS — you can learn in real time how well your deck is doing by tracking views and time spent on key slides.

I *always* use @DocSend to learn if my audience cares most about market size, revenue model, other investors, etc.

/12 CUT, EDIT, AND ADD early on and throughout the process.

Pitching is like teaching a course. If your students don’t get it, you need to adapt to keep them interested.

/13 The pitch deck mindset:

You have about 60s to teach something. Your students have a 6s attention span and see 20 pitches per day. They’ll only remember 1) unique insights, 2) the problem, and 3) whether they felt FOMO or not.

/14 I’ve helped friends raise >$200M with this process. Hope it helps you beat the bear market.

Huge h/t to @ericbahn & @dunkhippo33 from @HustleFundVC and @avichal from @ElectricCapital who taught me a lot on the topic.

/15 Follow me @laliberteg for all things startups/web3. https://twitter.com/laliberteg/status/1580204163501203458

Follow: @laliberteg

[Via]

[Via]

