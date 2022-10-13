The “pencil and notepad” slide deck founders should start using

1 — Write headlines on paper
2 — Make headlines flow like a paragraph
3 — Edit, cut, and repeat until the story is obvious
I mostly use Things 3 from @culturedcode to write with no distractions.
“Market Size” is bad. “The fragmented $15B lemonade market in India is growing 75% YoY” is great.
Stick to a max of 15 slides per deck + an appendix.
Put everything beyond these topics in the appendix.
Test insight quality. Ask yourself “will investors walk away feeling like they now know something others don’t?”
“NFTs are a $50B market” is obvious. “Companies like X and Y are replacing Adwords with NFTs to reduce CAC by 80%” is less obvious + more precise.
Put yourself in their shoes. Then review your headlines again.
For graphics, not all data is equal: Causal > Quantitative Correlated > Qualitative > Annectdotal.
Most great decks are 90% market and problem, and only 10% solution. By the end of the deck, the solution (your project) should be obvious.
For pre-seeds, a simple @NotionHQ page can work if your headlines are really great.
I *always* use @DocSend to learn if my audience cares most about market size, revenue model, other investors, etc.
Pitching is like teaching a course. If your students don’t get it, you need to adapt to keep them interested.
You have about 60s to teach something. Your students have a 6s attention span and see 20 pitches per day. They’ll only remember 1) unique insights, 2) the problem, and 3) whether they felt FOMO or not.
Huge h/t to @ericbahn & @dunkhippo33 from @HustleFundVC and @avichal from @ElectricCapital who taught me a lot on the topic.
