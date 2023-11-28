The ‘perfect storm’ of crises: World Bank’s CEO Ajay Banga on what lies ahead

In an interview with DW News, World Bank CEO, Ajay Banga, sheds light on the multiple global crises the world is currently facing.

He discusses the institution’s plans to boost lending capabilities, assess risk in a new way, and its mission to eradicate poverty on a livable planet.

Valuing Knowledge Sharing

The World Bank is more than a financial support institution.

It also plays a crucial role in sharing best practices and knowledge, especially for countries facing various challenges.

This dual function of financial help and knowledge sharing makes the bank a valuable entity for sustainable global development.

Focus on Outcomes

Measuring outcomes is now a focal point for the World Bank, along with the traditional metrics of dollars deployed and number of projects.

The outcomes include various aspects like the number of girls attending school, carbon emissions reductions, and private sector investment attracted, providing a holistic view of the bank’s impact.

Addressing Interconnected Challenges

The bank aims to eradicate poverty on a livable planet.

This mission requires addressing interconnected challenges such as climate change, pandemics, and fragility.

These problems are not isolated and addressing them requires a comprehensive, interconnected approach.