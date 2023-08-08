The psychology of fiction with Jennifer Lynn Barnes | Podcast Summary

The psychology of fiction with Jennifer Lynn Barnes | ReThinking with Adam Grant
Novelist Jennifer Lynn Barnes discusses the psychology of fiction and shares insights into its significance and influence.
She explores how her background in psychology has informed her writing process and how fiction allows readers to understand others’ perspectives deeply.
The discussion also delves into the power of imagination, the importance of perspective in originality, and the role of fiction in shaping collective identities.
The Appeal of Familiar Themes
Readers often gravitate towards familiar themes and elements in fiction, finding comfort and satisfaction in narratives that resonate with their preferences.
This suggests that originality in fiction is not always about presenting something entirely new, but about delivering more of what readers love.
Psychology in Writing Process
Understanding the psychology of fiction can significantly inform and enhance the writing process.
For instance, Jennifer Lynn Barnes leveraged her knowledge of psychology to create her successful series, The Inheritance Games.
Rewards in Fiction
Elements like puzzle-solving and surprise serve as rewards that keep readers engaged in fiction.
They contribute to the interactive nature of reading, where readers co-author the narrative by filling in the gaps with their imagination.