The Psychology of Human Misjudgment: Big Ideas from Charlie Munger's Harvard speech

Big ideas from Charlie Munger's speech : The Psychology of Human Misjudgment

Here are 25 big ideas from Charles T. Munger's speech "The Psychology of Human Misjudgment", addressed at Harvard University on June 1, 1995. In this talk, Charlie Munger spoke about the framework for decision making and the factors contributing to misjudgements.

Each idea explores a different psychological tendency that influences human behavior and decision-making

Reward and Punishment Superresponse Tendency: This principle highlights the extreme influence of rewards and punishments on human behavior.

People often react disproportionately to incentives, leading to irrational decisions and actions. This tendency underscores the power of both positive reinforcement and negative consequences in shaping behavior.

Liking/Loving Tendency: This concept illustrates how affection and emotional attachment can significantly skew our judgments and decisions.

Our preferences, opinions, and choices are often biased by our feelings of fondness towards people, objects, or ideas, leading to partiality and favoritism.