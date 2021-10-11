The regulation of social media can be an opportunity for India

If social media networks come to be mandated to monitor user content as part of the ongoing scrutiny by the world’s governments, the world will need millions of censors in the coming years.

The demand for “a person above the common measure, both studious, learned, and judicious” is not restricted to just content moderators for social media companies.

Haugen’s testimony to the US Congress last week contained nothing we didn’t already know, but it is nevertheless an important milestone in the growing political realization that the negative social consequences of social media have become too serious to ignore.