The rule of three in persuasion

July 11, 2021

How many positive claims should you make at once about your product?

Use three positive claims about your product in your messages (e.g. ads, website, packaging) to maximize how persuasive you are.

If you use less than three, you miss out on being more persuasive.

If you use more than three, people become skeptical and you undermine the whole message.

Why three? Three is the smallest number at which we start to identify patterns. Once we feel we’ve identified a pattern, we think we’re ready to make a decision.

