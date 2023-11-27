The Sales Acceleration Formula: Using Data, Technology, and Inbound Selling to Go from $0 to $100 Million – Mark Roberge

The Sales Acceleration Formula provides a scalable, predictable approach to growing revenue and building a winning sales team. The author, Mark Roberge, shares his experiences and strategies from his time as the Chief Revenue Officer of HubSpot, where he increased revenue by over 6000% and expanded the team from 1 to 450 people.

Sales Hiring Formula

Roberge emphasizes the importance of hiring the right salespeople.

He proposes a formula: (Coachability x Intelligence x Work Ethic x Prior Success) – Ego.

This equation helps in identifying the best candidates who can adapt, learn quickly, work hard, and have proven success.

Sales Forecasting

The book emphasizes the importance of accurate sales forecasting.

This helps in planning, resource allocation, and measuring sales effectiveness.

Scalability

Roberge highlights the importance of scalability in sales.

A scalable sales model allows for growth without a proportional increase in resources or complexity.

Inbound Selling

Inbound selling, where potential customers come to you, is a key strategy advocated by Roberge.

It’s about understanding the buyer’s journey, providing value, and building trust.