The science of biological aging: Insights from epigenetics and age acceleration

‘The advantage of epigenetic clocks is… you can get a different measure for different tissues or cells in your body… for the epigenetic clocks we can measure your skin’s age or…different organs’ age.’ – Dr. Morgan Levine

In a deep dive into the science of biological aging, Dr. Morgan Levine discusses her groundbreaking work on the phenotypic aging clock, PhenoAge, and how it can help us understand age-related diseases and potential interventions.

The conversation explores the concept of epigenetics and its role in age acceleration.

Table of Contents

Understanding Biological Aging

Biological aging extends beyond mere chronological time.

It involves phenotypic changes that occur in one’s body over time due to factors like epigenetic alterations, leading to maladapted cells or cells performing unintended functions.

The Role of Epigenetic Clocks

Epigenetic clocks offer an accurate measure of biological aging by comparing individual DNA methylation patterns with those typical for certain ages.

They provide a comprehensive understanding of age-related changes across various sites in our genome.