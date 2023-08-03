The Science of Healthy Hair, Hair Loss and How to Regrow Hair | Podcast Summary

The Science of Healthy Hair, Hair Loss and How to Regrow Hair | Huberman Lab Podcast
Dive deep into the biology of hair growth, the causes of hair loss and scientifically-backed methods to slow down the process or even stimulate hair regrowth.
Hosted by Andrew Huberman, this episode will dispel common myths about hair loss and explore various treatments like minoxidil, tadalafil, PRP, microneedling, Botox, and ketoconazole.
Combination treatments that involve a mechanical stimulus and a chemical stimulus are always going to be better than either one alone. – Andrew Huberman
Use of Finasteride for Hair Growth
Finasteride can increase hair count by up to 20% and reduce hair loss in 90% of users.
However, it should be used cautiously due to potential side effects.
Importance of Consulting a Health Professional
Individual responses to treatments vary widely.
It’s important to start with minimal effective dosages and monitor side effects.
Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any treatment regimen.