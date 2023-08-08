The science of performing under pressure with Sian Beilock | Podcast Summary

The science of performing under pressure with Sian Beilock | ReThinking with Adam Grant
Explore the cognitive science behind performing under pressure with Sian Beilock, a specialist in this area and the first woman to be elected President of Dartmouth College.
Discover the strategies she recommends for managing anxiety and discomfort in high-stakes environments and how these lessons can be applied in different areas of life.
Imposter Syndrome in High-Achievers
Imposter syndrome is common among high-achieving individuals, often making them feel undeserving of their success.
Recognizing it as a shared experience and being aware of the ‘impostor trigger’ situations can help combat this mindset.
Cultivating a Support Network
A strong support network of mentors, colleagues, and friends can provide reassurance and perspective during moments of self-doubt.
This can be a powerful tool in overcoming imposter syndrome and building confidence.
Embracing Failure and Celebrating Wins
Viewing failure as a stepping stone to success and a normal part of the learning process can help combat self-doubt and imposter syndrome.
Celebrating small wins and acknowledging achievements can also boost confidence and resilience.