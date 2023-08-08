The science of performing under pressure with Sian Beilock | Podcast Summary

The science of performing under pressure with Sian Beilock | ReThinking with Adam Grant Podcast Summary

Explore the cognitive science behind performing under pressure with Sian Beilock, a specialist in this area and the first woman to be elected President of Dartmouth College.

Discover the strategies she recommends for managing anxiety and discomfort in high-stakes environments and how these lessons can be applied in different areas of life.

Imposter Syndrome in High-Achievers

Imposter syndrome is common among high-achieving individuals, often making them feel undeserving of their success.

Recognizing it as a shared experience and being aware of the ‘impostor trigger’ situations can help combat this mindset.

Cultivating a Support Network

A strong support network of mentors, colleagues, and friends can provide reassurance and perspective during moments of self-doubt.

This can be a powerful tool in overcoming imposter syndrome and building confidence.

Embracing Failure and Celebrating Wins

Viewing failure as a stepping stone to success and a normal part of the learning process can help combat self-doubt and imposter syndrome.

Celebrating small wins and acknowledging achievements can also boost confidence and resilience.

