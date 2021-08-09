The seven-part formula of storytelling

Storytelling is an evolving process. Like technology, new upgrades are frequently made in the process of storytelling. This seven-part formula of storytelling is an absolute success.

Parachute in, don’t preamble.

It is always a good idea to capture your audience’s attention from the beginning itself.

Instead of beating around the bush, take them into the story.

Choose first and final words carefully.

The impression you create with the onset of the story must be resonated in the final mark that your story closes with.

One needn’t memorize the story, but great leaders know the first and final words cold … and can deliver them without hesitation.

Take advantage of the impact of a powerful opening and conclusion.

“Goldilocks” theory of detail.

Give us “just the right amount.” If you give too many details, we get lost, or worse, bored. If you don’t give us enough detail, we may lack the context to grasp the story fully or to see ourselves inside your tale. Master the art of balancing.

If possible, test out your story with a few friends who have a similar background to your audience; let them help you discern the right level of detail.

Focus your delivery on “one person with one thought.”

Eye contact is the secret ingredient of a memorable delivery.

So rather than sweeping your eyes off the crowd, try to connect with one person for a minimum of four seconds. When speaking to a group, focus on one person at a time, for four to seven seconds.

Consider the power of poetry.

Use fewer words to carry more meaning.

Poetry has the power to compress wordy sentences into a couple of words. Use this power to create a lasting interest in the minds of viewers or the audience.

Use silence for impact and emphasis.

When a composer writes the score for a symphony she places a rest in the music when silence is called for.

Intentional silence draws emphasis to what was just said or what is about to come – and allows others to contribute their own interpretations.

[Via]

Know your AIM.

Who is your audience, what is your intent, and what is your message?