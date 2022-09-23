The single most powerful habit for personal growth:Journaling: Here is how to really do it

Journaling.
Over the past 5 years, I’ve journaled every single morning—and along the way, I’ve:
• Answered over 1,000 questions
• Tested every app, pen, & notebook
But I always return to a pen, paper, and these 5 prompts:
• Muji 0.5 pens
• Leuchtturm1917 soft-covers
For my prompts, I use:
• The 80/20 Audit
• The Morning Kickstart
• The Evening Shutdown
• The Bottleneck Analysis
• The Compounding Projection
Let’s dive in to each:
My current morning routine:
• Make a fresh double espresso
• Crack open my notebook
• Brain dump answers to 5 questions
But here’s the catch: I set strict limits.
No one has time to write a novel every morning—so here’s what I do instead:
• What’s 1 thing I’m grateful for?
• What’s 1 thing I’m excited about?
• What’s 1 virtue I want to exhibit?
• What’s 1 thing I’m avoiding?
• What’s the 1 thing I need to do?
But I set a 5-minute timer.
And each question gets 1 sentence, max.
• Present moment gratitude
• Future excitement for the day ahead
• Reminders about the type of person I’m trying to become (and avoid becoming)
And it ends with a reminder of the 1 most important thing I need to today.
Now for evening:
Just like the Morning Kickstart, this one has to be quick.
So I set a 5-minute timer and answer:
• What were my biggest wins of the day?
• Did I have any major realizations?
• What’s on the agenda for tomorrow?
Here’s why I chose these:
• The good things happening in my life
• The things I’m learning about myself & the world
And by brain dumping bullets on the day ahead, I go to bed with clarity, letting my subconscious work overnight.
This one is the single prompt that has most accelerated my personal growth.
And it has 2 questions:
1. What’s the biggest bottleneck to achieving my next goal?
2. Why aren’t I working on it today?
Here’s why it’s so effective:
The truth is, you know exactly what you should be doing.
So—stop looking for new things to do.
• No shiny objects
• No new books
• No new apps
Instead, do the things you know you should be doing.
First start with 2 lists:
• Where am I feeling satisfied?
• Where am I feeling dissatisfied?
Brain dump anything and everything—health, finances, relationships, career, spirituality, get it all onto the page.
Then, take each list and analyze:
• Places
• Habits
• People
• Beliefs
That are leading to 80% of the positive & negative results.
This is the 80/20 rule in action.
And this reflection will make it painfully obvious which handful of things are driving your results.
The same people, habits, and beliefs—all leading to your best and worst results.
From there, your goal is to:
• Double down on the 20% positive
• Ruthlessly eliminate the 20% negative
The result?
An instant life upgrade.
It’s cliché, but all successful outcomes come from compounding.
Our success (or failure) is a result of tiny, daily actions compounded over time.
But in the moment, it can be hard to gauge your progress.
So ask yourself these 2 questions:
2. Is this the place I want to be?
If you’re confident in your current path, this prompt will help you be more patient.
But if you’re on the wrong path, it will help you course correct.
These are the 5 prompts I come back to time and time again.
• The 80/20 Audit
• The Morning Kickstart
• The Evening Shutdown
• The Bottleneck Analysis
• The Compounding Projection
And they always leave me with a feeling of elite clarity.
