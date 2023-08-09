The surprising effects of video games with Ash Brandin | Podcast Summary

Menu

  • Podcast Summaries

The surprising effects of video games with Ash Brandin | ReThinking with Adam Grant

The podcast dives into the surprising effects of video games on individuals and families, with a focus on the educational and motivational benefits of gaming.

It highlights the importance of setting healthy boundaries and fostering a balanced perspective towards video games.

The discussion is led by Ash Brandin, an educator who utilizes gaming as a tool for learning.

The things that video games do are actually things we would love for education to do. When education does those things, we applaud it and we’re so happy about it. But when video games do those things, we say, ‘Ugh, that’s all they want to do, what a waste of time.’ But psychologically, what’s happening is the same. – Ash Brandin

Recommended Video Games for Kids

Some recommended video games for kids include Forza Horizon 4, Minecraft, and Zelda.

These games can improve cognition, memory, focus, attention, and reaction time, further highlighting the potential educational benefits of gaming.

The Non-Aggressive Nature of Gaming

Contrary to common concern, kids who play violent video games do not necessarily become more aggressive.

This challenges the common narrative and suggests a need for more nuanced discussions around video games and aggression.

